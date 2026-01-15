Sheriff Sheridan warns against violence, interference in immigration operations

The Brief Maricopa County Sheriff Jerry Sheridan said his office is prepared to arrest anyone who breaks the law during immigration enforcement operations, including federal ICE agents and violent or disruptive protesters. Sheridan discouraged demonstrators from targeting law enforcement, stating that those who disagree with current immigration policies should take their grievances to the state Capitol rather than interfering with officers.



Maricopa County Sheriff Jerry Sheridan said he will hold both federal agents and protesters to the same legal standards as a nationwide immigration crackdown continues.

Sheridan noted he would not hesitate to arrest an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent who breaks the law in Maricopa County. He pointed to his history of disciplining his own department and family as evidence of his impartiality.

"I had a nephew, years ago was a detective here, and he put in for overtime that he didn’t work, and so I made sure he was fired," Sheridan said, adding that he forwarded the charges for prosecution. "So if I do my own family, if I do it with my own deputies, I certainly would do it with another law enforcement agency."

The sheriff also addressed the recent fatal shooting of a woman by an ICE agent in Minneapolis, stating that while he must keep the peace, he is disturbed by violence directed at federal partners.

'Violence against our federal law enforcement partners’

He warned that while protesters have a constitutional right to assemble, those who become violent or interfere with law enforcement operations will be arrested.

Sheridan suggested that those who disagree with current immigration policies should shift their focus away from law enforcement.

"I would say that the thing that disturbs me the most is what’s going on in Minneapolis is the motion, the violence against our federal law enforcement partners. My job as your sheriff is to keep everyone in this county safe, all 4.6 million people, and they should be enforcing the law and keeping the peace, and that’s what we will do here," Sheridan said.

He says if you don’t like the law, go to the state Capitol where the laws are made.