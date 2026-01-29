Teen girls killed in tragic accident; ICE protests continue in Phoenix l Morning News Brief

article

From a tragic accident that claimed the lives of two teenage girls to more anti-ICE protests being held across the Valley, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of January 29.

1. ‘They were holding on to each other’

Featured article

2. Photo safety cameras coming to Phoenix

What we know:

Phoenix will install 17 new photo safety cameras next month, targeting areas with high rates of serious or fatal injuries. Eight of these units will be dedicated to 15-mph school zones and will rotate weekly throughout the school year.

What's next:

A 30-day warning period is scheduled to begin in February before formal enforcement starts March 25. To ensure broader coverage, city officials plan to relocate the cameras approximately every six months.

3. ‘He was just a genuine, genuine guy’

The backstory:

Friends of Ryan Stewart have spent the years since his death in May 2020 working meticulously to restore his beloved special-edition Subaru S209.

Stewart died when a drunk driver hit him while he was changing a tire near 67th Avenue and the Loop 101. The restoration crew was able to find and use that tire and other special original parts.

What they're saying:

"Anybody he met, you know, if they needed something, he'd take care of them. He was just a genuine, genuine guy," said Ravi Tomerlin.

4. Deadly hit-and-run driver sought

The backstory:

A 48-year-old man died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver Tuesday night near 21st Avenue and Camelback Road in West Phoenix. The suspect vehicle, described as a large SUV or pickup truck, fled westbound after hitting the man.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle involved is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 to submit an anonymous tip. A reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

5. ICE protests continue in the Valley

A look at today's weather

