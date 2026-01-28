Police searching for deadly hit-and-run driver in West Phoenix

The Brief A 48-year-old man died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver Tuesday night near 21st Avenue and Camelback Road in West Phoenix. The suspect vehicle, described as a large SUV or pickup truck, fled westbound after hitting the man. A reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.



Police are searching for more information about a hit-and-run crash that left a man dead in West Phoenix on Tuesday night.

What we know:

Officers responded to the intersection of 21st Avenue and Camelback at around 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 27 to find a man with serious injuries.

The victim, identified as 48-year-old Ivan Donald Sloan, was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

"The vehicle involved, believed to be a large SUV or pickup truck, left the scene prior to police arrival," according to Phoenix Police.

Dig deeper:

According to detectives, it is believed Sloan was crossing Camelback Road, mid-block, when a vehicle traveling westbound struck him.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle involved is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 to submit an anonymous tip. A reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Map of the area where the collision occurred.