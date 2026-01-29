Arizona weather forecast: West Coast high-pressure system brings dry, warm conditions to Phoenix

The Brief A strengthening ridge of high pressure building over the West Coast continues to bring dry conditions to the state. Thursday will remain cool in Phoenix, with a high of 75 degrees – although the high is above normal for this time of year. We'll warm up as we head into the weekend, with 80 degrees possible on Saturday.



Another day with dry, warm conditions around the state.

A strengthening ridge of high pressure is building over the West Coast and will center over the Southwest through the weekend. This will continue to bring the state dry, warm and calm conditions.

What to Expect:

The forecast high reaches 75 degrees at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport today. While northern Arizona will be sunny throughout the day, the southern half of the state will continue to see high clouds throughout the morning and early afternoon. While there will be clouds passing overhead, they will not bring any rain or snow to our region. We continue to expect dry weather for the foreseeable future.

The forecast high reaches 77 degrees by Friday. Saturday may reach 80 degrees and Sunday is forecast to hit 79. While not record-breaking, it will be warmer than normal for the start of February.

Dig deeper:

Dry weather means a lack of snowpack continues up in northern Arizona. In fact, the forecast high climbs from the upper 40s the next couple of days, then the mid to upper 50s by the weekend. This means additional snowmelt for the current standing snow over our highest elevations.

Winds may turn a bit breezy in northern Arizona on Thursday with gusts around 15-25 mph.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com