Phoenix to deploy 17 photo safety cameras; school zones a primary focus

Photo safety cameras will return to Phoenix roads next month, with 17 new cameras set to be deployed throughout the city.

What we know:

City officials said the locations were selected based on the frequency of serious or fatal injuries in those areas. To maintain broad coverage, the city plans to move nine of the cameras approximately every six months.

Eight of the units will be dedicated to 15-mph school zones, rotating weekly during the school year.

A 30-day warning period will begin in February. Starting March 25, drivers will be cited for exceeding the posted speed limit.

These are the areas where the 9 moving cameras will be placed for the first six months:

Thunderbird Road: 35th Avenue to Interstate 17

32nd Street: Greenway Parkway to Bell Road

Thunderbird Road: Interstate 17 to 19th Avenue

7th Street: Thomas Road to Indian School Road

Indian School Road: 83rd Avenue to 75th Avenue

Camelback Road: 24th Street to 32nd Street

51st Avenue: Van Buren Street to Interstate 10

Baseline Road: 16th Street to 24th Street

Bell Road: Interstate 17 to 19th Avenue

What they're saying:

