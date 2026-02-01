3 frat members arrested following death, 2 teens face kidnapping charges | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - From a student's death at NAU following a Delta Tau Delta fraternity rush event, to teens arrested on kidnapping charges after a Scottsdale home invasion, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Sunday, February 1, 2026.
1. 3 fraternity members arrested following student's death after rush party
An 18-year-old NAU student was found dead Saturday morning at an off-campus home in Flagstaff after attending a Delta Tau Delta "rush" party.
2. Police bust 2 teens during home invasion after they restrain female victim
Two juveniles were arrested Saturday morning after allegedly posing as delivery workers to force their way into a Scottsdale home and restrain two victims.
3. Teen girl missing for several weeks found dead
Yessenia Norman, an 18-year-old girl who had been living in a transitional facility, was found dead after her disappearance on Jan. 19.
4. Federal officials looking for information surrounding horse deaths in eastern Arizona
Forest rangers found nine horses shot to death in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest in just the past two months.
5. Woman identified as driver who led police on chase, caused crash that hospitalized several people
Police say Esmeralda Galindo-Monje hit their cruiser and led them on a chase before crashing into several other cars, hospitalizing multiple people including two children on Saturday night.
A look at your weather
Another warm day is in the forecast for Monday. FOX 10's Ashley Loaeza has more on the above-average temperatures and the possibility of rain coming soon.
