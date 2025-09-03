Gov. Hobbs to sign Chase Field renovations bill on Sept. 3

The Brief Governor Katie Hobbs will sign House Bill 2704 on Sept. 3. The bill funds $500 million in renovations for Chase Field, which opened in 1998. Renovations are expected to address the ballpark's infrastructure. New suites, restaurants and bars could also be added.



Governor Katie Hobbs on Wednesday will host a signing ceremony for a bill that will ensure the future of the Arizona Diamondbacks in downtown Phoenix.

On Sept. 3 11:30 a.m., Hobbs will sign House Bill 2704, which earmarks $500 million toward renovations to Chase Field. HB 2704 was passed in June and allocates funds over the next 30 years to pay for facility improvements at the ballpark.

"[The] legislation that secures the future of Major League Baseball in Arizona, supports businesses in downtown Phoenix and invests in Chase Field, a publicly owned asset," Hobbs' office wrote in a news release.

Dig deeper:

The first phase of renovations is expected to address the ballpark's infrastructure, such as plumbing, power and air conditioning. Later phases could include new suites, restaurants and bars, and seats.

Chase Field opened in 1998 and is the 12th oldest ballpark in Major League Baseball.

By the numbers:

According to a state Senate spokesperson, the bill is refreshed from a previous version and contains the following changes:

A $500 million cap on public funds.

Requiring the D-backs to shell out $250 million.

Fining the team $10 million if they leave Arizona before the year 2035.

The D-backs' current lease expires in 2027.