Chase Field to host Jehovah's Witness convention

The stadium will welcome many people for a Jehovah’s Witnesses Convention this weekend. Organizers are expecting 40,000 people to pack Chase Field on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, some will be coming from overseas. For those in attendance, the conference comes during a trying time for the country.

Woman hit in the head during Dbacks game

When you attend a baseball game, you see the warnings about the dangers of foul balls, but you never think it'll happen to you. A record-setting home run ended up ruining a fan's night on Saturday.

Chase Field step closer to being sold

The Maricopa County Stadium District board of governors are hopeful private investors can put money into the ballpark and work with the Dbacks to make chase field a continuing success story.

The future of Chase Field

You know it as the home of the Arizona Diamondbacks, but now there's a new twist in the fight over the future of Chase Field. FOX 10's Ty Brennan reports.