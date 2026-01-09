Ketel Marte won't be traded, will remain with Diamondbacks: report

article

Amid swirling trade rumors, the Arizona Diamondbacks have reportedly made a decision on All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte.

Marte, per a Jan. 9 report from The Athletic, will not be traded.

Last year, Marte signed a $116.5 million contract extension through 2031.

"I just want to be here forever," he said after signing the extension.

Last season, Marte posted a .283 batting average with 28 home runs and 72 RBIs. He played in 126 games.