Ketel Marte won't be traded, will remain with Diamondbacks: report
PHOENIX - Amid swirling trade rumors, the Arizona Diamondbacks have reportedly made a decision on All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte.
Marte, per a Jan. 9 report from The Athletic, will not be traded.
Last year, Marte signed a $116.5 million contract extension through 2031.
"I just want to be here forever," he said after signing the extension.
Last season, Marte posted a .283 batting average with 28 home runs and 72 RBIs. He played in 126 games.
