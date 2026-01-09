Expand / Collapse search
Ketel Marte won't be traded, will remain with Diamondbacks: report

Published  January 9, 2026 11:03am MST
Ketel Marte #4 of the Arizona Diamondbacks gestures while running the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning at Chase Field on September 19, 2025, in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

    • All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte will remain with the Arizona Diamondbacks and won't be traded, according to a report from The Athletic.
    • Marte had been the subject of trade rumors during the off season.
    • Last year, Marte posted a .283 batting average with 28 home runs and 72 RBIs.

PHOENIX - Amid swirling trade rumors, the Arizona Diamondbacks have reportedly made a decision on All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte.

Marte, per a Jan. 9 report from The Athletic, will not be traded.

Last year, Marte signed a $116.5 million contract extension through 2031.

"I just want to be here forever," he said after signing the extension.

Last season, Marte posted a .283 batting average with 28 home runs and 72 RBIs. He played in 126 games.

The Source: Information for this story was gathered from a report from The Athletic on Jan. 9, 2025, and supplemental information from the Associated Press and statistics from MLB.com.

