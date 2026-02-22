Expand / Collapse search

DNA complications in Nancy Guthrie case, arrest made after Amber Alert | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  February 22, 2026 6:25pm MST
PHOENIX - From an arrest made after an Amber Alert was canceled for a 3-year-old girl in the Valley, to accusations of racial taunts at a high school game, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Sunday, February 22, 2026.

1. Volunteer search groups asked to give investigators space

Nancy Guthrie: Sheriff issues warning as community takes search into their own hands

Authorities are warning volunteer search groups to stay off Nancy Guthrie's property and give investigators space after unauthorized searchers recovered a glove and backpack near her home.

2. Amber Alert canceled for missing toddler, woman arrested 

3-year-old missing Avondale girl found in Phoenix; Amber Alert canceled

Avondale Police have confirmed 3-year-old Kehlani Rogers was found safe and a woman is in custody.

3. U.S. Airman, husband accused of defrauding government of $11 million

Tucson Airman, spouse indicted for defrauding Dept. of War of millions

A U.S. airman and his spouse are accused of stealing millions from the government to fund a lavish lifestyle in Tucson.

4. ‘Mixed’ DNA samples causing complications in Nancy Guthrie case

Why the Nancy Guthrie investigation is facing "mixed" DNA complications

DNA samples containing multiple profiles are hindering the use of national databases in the Nancy Guthrie missing person case, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.

5. Accusations circulate of racial taunts at Arizona high school basketball game

Accusations circulate of racial taunts at Arizona high school basketball game

A state representative is calling for an investigation into alleged racial taunts being used during a basketball game between Chinle and Coolidge High Schools.

A look at your weather for the upcoming week

Evening Weather Forecast - 2/22/26

Sunday's warm and breezy weather is just the start of a warmup expected to last throughout the week. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has more on when we will approach record-warm territory.

