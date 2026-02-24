Security guard shot by truck driver in Tolleson

The Brief Donald Hayes, 63, allegedly shot a security guard in the leg on Feb. 23 at a Love's Travel Stop near I-10 and 83rd Avenue. Police say the shooting happened after the security guard confronted Hayes for parking his truck incorrectly. Hayes was arrested and is accused of aggravated assault.



A truck driver who allegedly shot a security guard late Monday night at a Tolleson truck stop has been arrested.

What we know:

The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. at the Love's Travel Stop located near Interstate 10 and 83rd Avenue.

Tolleson Police say when officers got to the scene, they found a security guard, who had been shot in the leg. The security guard was taken to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Dig deeper:

Investigators say the security guard was shot after confronting a truck driver, later identified as 63-year-old Donald Hayes, for parking his vehicle wrong.

"At some point during the contact, the security guard used pepper spray against Hayes. Hayes then discharged a firearm striking the security guard in the leg," police said. "The security guard also armed with a firearm, discharged several gunshots at Hayes, striking the truck. Hayes was not hit by any of the gunshots."

Police say Hayes was arrested after he tried to leave the area in his truck. Hayes is accused of aggravated assault.

Map of where the shooting happened