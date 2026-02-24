'We still believe in a miracle': Nancy Guthrie's family offers $1 million reward for 'recovery' of their mom

The Brief Authorities say Nancy Guthrie, the mother of 84-year-old NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, was taken against her will from her Tucson-area home on Feb. 1. Savannah Guthrie says her family is offering a reward of up to $1 million for the "recovery" of their mother.



Savannah Guthrie says her family is offering a reward of up to $1 million for the "recovery" of their mom, Nancy Guthrie, who authorities say was taken against her will from her Tucson-area home earlier this month.

‘We still believe in a miracle’

What they're saying:

Savannah Guthrie posted a video to her Instagram page on Feb. 24, saying that her family is still hoping for a miracle, and that a reward of up to $1 million is being offered for Nancy's "recovery."

"Hi there. I'm coming on to say it is day 24 since our mom was taken in the dark of night from her bed. And every hour and minute and second and every long night has been agony since then. Worrying about her and fearing for her and aching for her and most of all, just missing her. We know that millions of you have been praying. So many people have been of every faith and no faith at all, praying for her return. And we feel those prayers. Please keep praying without ceasing. We still believe. We still believe in a miracle. We still believe that she can come home. Hope against hope. As my sister says, we are blowing on the embers of hope. We also know. She may be lost. She may already be gone. She may have already gone home to the Lord that she loves and is dancing in heaven with her mom and her dad and with her beloved brother, Pierce, and with our daddy. And if this is what is to be, then we will accept it. But we need to know where she is. We need her to come home.

Savannah Guthrie and mother Nancy Guthrie on Thursday, June 15, 2023. (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

For that reason, we are offering a family reward of up to $1 million for any information that leads us to her recovery. All of the information about this reward and the details is in the caption below. You can call the 1-800-TIPLINE. You can be anonymous if you want. Someone out there knows something that can bring her home. Somebody knows. We are begging you to please come forward now. We also know that we are not alone in our loss. We know there are millions of families that have suffered with this kind of uncertainty. And for that reason today, we also are donating $500,000 to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, for their work in helping families who are coping with loss and actively looking for those who are lost. We are hoping that the attention that has been given to our mom and our family will extend to all the families like ours who are in need and need prayers and need support.

So please, if you hear this message, if you've been waiting, and you haven't been sure, let this be your sign to please come forward, tell what you know, and help us bring our beloved mom home so that we can either celebrate a glorious, miraculous homecoming or celebrate the beautiful, brave and courageous and noble life that she has lived. Please be the light. In the dark."

The backstory:

Nancy Guthrie went missing on the night of Jan. 31 and was reported missing on Feb. 1 when she didn't show up for church. Since her disappearance, the FBI has released footage of her alleged abductor at her doorstep.

PCSD and the FBI are working on finding Guthrie by searching rural and rigid terrain around the Tucson area, where Guthrie and her daughter, Annie, live. The sheriff's department is asking for anyone within a 2-mile radius of Guthrie's Catalina Foothills home to submit any footage they may have from Jan. 1 to Feb. 2 that they "deem out of the ordinary or important."

What you can do:

In her post, Savannah wrote that the $1 million family reward "will be paid only for recovery of Nancy Guthrie, consistent with FBI criteria for payment of its reward in this case."

To submit a tip online to the FBI, visit https://www.fbi.gov/wanted/kidnap/nancy-guthrie. You can also call the hotline at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has also set up a tipline where the community can submit information. A new online form is available for tips.

Map of the area where Nancy Guthrie was last seen: