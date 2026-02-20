Nancy Guthrie case latest; Arizona restaurant owner released from ICE custody | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - Latest on the ongoing search for Nancy Guthrie; West Valley restaurant owner released from ICE custody after months; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, February 20, 2026.
1. Latest on Nancy Guthrie case
Friday marks Day 20 since Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, disappeared from her Tucson-area home. Investigators believe she was taken against her will.
2. Former Arizona sheriff weighs in on Nancy Guthrie case
Former Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb joins FOX 10 Talks for an exclusive breakdown of the Nancy Guthrie case. As questions mount surrounding the investigation, Sheriff Lamb brings his law enforcement expertise to the table to separate fact from fiction and analyze the latest evidence.
3. Family remembers man killed in road rage shooting
"I went from a two-parent household to a one. The children lost the biggest thing of their life at such a young age all because of something so senseless," said Christina Milligan, whose husband died in a road rage shooting.
4. West Valley restaurant released from ICE custody
"They say they're only after criminals, and that's not true," Kelly Yu said. "We're not criminals."
5. Arizona business leaders weigh in on SCOTUS tariff ruling
Business leaders in the Phoenix area are weighing in on a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on the tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump. The court ruled that a law known as IEEPA does not authorize Trump to impose his global tariffs.
A look at your weather for tomorrow
Our recent stretch of cooler weather is coming to an end.
