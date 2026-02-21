Fugitive captured in Mexico after escaping Tucson jail more than 3 years ago

The Brief Escaped fugitive Oscar Noe Alday was captured in Mexico after more than three years on the run following his 2022 jailbreak. Alday’s mother and four others face charges for hindering prosecution, with authorities alleging his mother provided financial support while he was on the run. Alday is back in U.S. custody at the Pima County Jail, where he faces original charges of kidnapping and assault along with new escape-related warrants.



A fugitive who has been on the run for more than three years after escaping Pima County Jail in 2022, just one day after being booked, has been caught in Mexico.

The backstory:

On Oct. 20, 2022, 46-year-old Oscar Noe Alday, escaped Pima County Sheriff's Department custody after he was booked on charges of domestic violence, aggravated assault and kidnapping. Deputies then issued another warrant for his arrest for his escape.

During their investigation, it was believed Alday had fled to Mexico.

"Law enforcement officials devoted hundreds of hours to locating him, during which multiple additional warrants were issued, including warrants for probation violation, unlawful imprisonment, unlawful flight to avoid prosecution, failure to appear, aggravated assault, kidnapping, and obstruction of a criminal investigation."

Timeline:

The jailbreak was believed to have involved several people, including his mother, Dolores Guadalupe Alday, who was arrested on Sept. 15, 2025 on charges related to hindering prosecution.

Authorities allege she provided financial support to her son while he was a fugitive. She was booked and later released.

Four additional individuals involved with his escape were also charged with hindering prosecution. One of those people remains in custody of the Arizona Department of Corrections, while they continue to investigate any additional people involved.

What we know:

On Feb, 20, 2026 Alday was captured and detained in Mazatlán, Sinaloa, Mexico. Alday was deported to the U.S. and rebooked into the Pima County Jail to face his outstanding charges.

What they're saying:

"This successful investigation reflects the strength of our partnerships with local, county, state, federal and international law enforcement," said Van Bayless, United States Marshal for the District of Arizona. "The coordinated efforts of U.S. and Mexican authorities ensured that a violent fugitive was located, apprehended, and returned to Arizona to answer for his crimes."

"The Arizona Department of Public Safety remains committed to ensuring that those who pose a threat to public safety are brought to justice", said Lt. Col. Jason Leonard, Assistant Director of the Criminal Investigations Division. "This successful apprehension demonstrates the power of collaboration between local, state, federal, and international law enforcement partners. Through these coordinated efforts, a fugitive has been returned to face accountability for his crimes."

"The Pima County Sheriff’s Department remains steadfast in our commitment to strong regional, national, and international partnerships", said Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos. "We are deeply grateful for their collaboration and the successful outcome which ensured Mr. Alday was returned to custody where he belongs."