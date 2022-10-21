Pima County deputies search for escaped inmate who walked out of prison
TUCSON, Ariz. - The Pima County Sheriff's Department is searching for an escaped inmate who walked out of prison on Thursday afternoon.
Deputies say 43-year-old Oscar Alday had walked out of the Pima County Adult Detention Complex at around 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 20 while other arrestees were being released from custody.
Alday had been imprisoned on domestic violence and aggravated assault charges.
He's described as a 6', 185-pound Hispanic male with a buzz cut and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing white boxers and no shoes.
"Please find alternate routes of travel while deputies search the area," officials said.