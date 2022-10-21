Expand / Collapse search
Pima County deputies search for escaped inmate who walked out of prison

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Pima County deputies search for escaped inmate

TUCSON, Ariz. - The Pima County Sheriff's Department is searching for an escaped inmate who walked out of prison on Thursday afternoon.

Deputies say 43-year-old Oscar Alday had walked out of the Pima County Adult Detention Complex at around 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 20 while other arrestees were being released from custody.

Alday had been imprisoned on domestic violence and aggravated assault charges.

He's described as a 6', 185-pound Hispanic male with a buzz cut and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing white boxers and no shoes.

"Please find alternate routes of travel while deputies search the area," officials said.

