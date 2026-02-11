Expand / Collapse search

D-backs' Corbin Carroll breaks hand during batting practice

By
Updated  February 11, 2026 1:37pm MST
Arizona Diamondbacks
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

Corbin Carroll #7 of the Arizona Diamondbacks returns to the dugout after striking out against the St. Louis Cardinals in the sixth inning at Busch Stadium on April 24, 2024, in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

The Brief

    • Corbin Carroll broke a bone in his hand during batting practice on Feb. 10, according to multiple reports.
    • Carroll will be sidelined for weeks and will miss the upcoming World Baseball Classic.
    • It's unknown if Carroll will be ready to play by Opening Day.

PHOENIX - Arizona Diamondbacks star outfielder Corbin Carroll will be sidelined for weeks after reportedly breaking his hand during batting practice.

What we know:

Carroll will miss the World Baseball Classic and may not be ready for Opening Day, according to multiple reports. He's scheduled to undergo surgery on Feb. 11.

Last season, Carroll hit 31 home runs and stole 32 bases for the Diamondbacks. He led Major League Baseball with 17 triples.

The Source: Information for this story was gathered from reports by MLB.com and the Associated Press.

Arizona DiamondbacksPhoenixNews