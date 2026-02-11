D-backs' Corbin Carroll breaks hand during batting practice

article

The Brief Corbin Carroll broke a bone in his hand during batting practice on Feb. 10, according to multiple reports. Carroll will be sidelined for weeks and will miss the upcoming World Baseball Classic. It's unknown if Carroll will be ready to play by Opening Day.



Arizona Diamondbacks star outfielder Corbin Carroll will be sidelined for weeks after reportedly breaking his hand during batting practice.

What we know:

Carroll will miss the World Baseball Classic and may not be ready for Opening Day, according to multiple reports. He's scheduled to undergo surgery on Feb. 11.

Last season, Carroll hit 31 home runs and stole 32 bases for the Diamondbacks. He led Major League Baseball with 17 triples.