D-backs' Corbin Carroll breaks hand during batting practice
PHOENIX - Arizona Diamondbacks star outfielder Corbin Carroll will be sidelined for weeks after reportedly breaking his hand during batting practice.
What we know:
Carroll will miss the World Baseball Classic and may not be ready for Opening Day, according to multiple reports. He's scheduled to undergo surgery on Feb. 11.
Last season, Carroll hit 31 home runs and stole 32 bases for the Diamondbacks. He led Major League Baseball with 17 triples.
The Source: Information for this story was gathered from reports by MLB.com and the Associated Press.