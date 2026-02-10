Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 10 latest updates

article

The Brief Tuesday marks Day 10 in the search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie. Authorities say Guthrie was taken from her Catalina Foothills home against her will. Savannah released another video on social media Monday, asking for the public's continued prayers. The FBI says no suspects or persons of interest have been identified. A reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of suspects and Guthrie's safe return is being offered.



Feb. 10 marks the tenth day in the search for Nancy Guthrie, the mom of NBC "Today" show anchor Savannah Guthrie.

Latest updates:

Timeline:

While law enforcement still seeks help from the public, the FBI says they were not made aware of any communication between the Guthrie family and the alleged abductors.

On Feb. 9, Savannah Guthrie, Nancy's daughter, issued a desperate plea for the return of her 84-year-old mother in the newest Instagram video regarding the disappearance. The second alleged ransom, with the 5 p.m. deadline, passed Monday.

Featured article

‘We need your help’

"Hi there, everybody. Um, I wanted to come on and just share a few thoughts as we enter into another week of this nightmare. Um, I just want to say, first of all, thank you so much for all of the prayers and the love that we have felt, my sister and brother and I, and that our mom has felt.

Because we believe that somehow, some way, she is feeling these prayers and that God is lifting her even in this moment and in this darkest place. We believe our mom is still out there. We need your help. Law enforcement is working tirelessly around the clock trying to bring her home, trying to find her.

She was taken and we don't know where. And we need your help. So I'm coming on just to ask you not just for your prayers but no matter where you are, even if you're far from Tucson, if you see anything, if you hear anything, if there's anything at all that seems strange to you, that you report to law enforcement. We are at an hour of desperation and we need your help."

Over the weekend, a Pima County Sheriff's vehicle pulled up to Nancy Guthrie's residence in Tucson just after 9 a.m. on Feb. 8. "At the request of the Guthrie family, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department will maintain a presence at Nancy Guthrie’s residence for security purposes going forward."

The forensic team appeared to focus on the home of Nancy's daughter, Annie Guthrie, going into the garage and seen with what appeared to be flashes from cameras. It's reported that the team has been inside the home taking photographs near bedrooms and a large family room.

The backstory:

The 84-year-old was last seen on the night of Jan. 31 after being dropped off at her Catalina Foothills home near East Skyline Drive and North Campbell Avenue. She was reported missing the next day after her family was notified that she hadn't shown up for church.

Related article

Authorities say she was taken from her home against her will and is without her necessary medication.

Sheriff Chris Nanos released a timeline of the events in Guthrie's disappearance.

What you can do:

Anyone with tips should contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI. A tipline was also created for the community to submit information.

A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered for any information leading to Nancy Guthrie and/or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved.

Map of area where Nancy Guthrie was last seen