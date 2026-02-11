Man sentenced for deadly Phoenix stabbing: MCAO

The Brief 48-year-old Damian Mitchell was given a 25-year prison sentence for 2nd degree murder. Mitchell was found guilty of killing 29-year-old Reminisce Biddle in late 2024.



A spokesperson with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said a man has been sentenced for his role in a Phoenix stabbing that left one person dead.

What we know:

Per a statement released on Feb. 11, 48-year-old Damian Mitchell was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the killing of Reminisce Biddle on Dec. 29, 2024.

"A jury convicted Mitchell of Second-Degree Murder, a Class One Dangerous Felony," read a portion of the statement.

The backstory:

According to our previous report, Phoenix Police officers responded to the area of 5th Avenue and Osborn Road for reports of a stabbing. When they got to the scene, they found Biddle. The 29-year-old victim was rushed to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Dig deeper:

In their statement, MCAO said that Mitchell and Biddle had passed each other near the crime scene and exchanged words.

"The defendant turned around and followed the victim behind a building, where he stabbed Reminisce once in the chest. The victim then rode his bike to the store for help," read a portion of MCAO's statement.

Per investigators, surveillance video revealed that prior to the stabbing, Mitchell was in that same store, and had bought a knife that matched Biddle's stab wound.

"Because the defendant used a debit card to pay, Phoenix Police detectives were able to identify him and gather additional evidence to further link him to the murder," the statement reads.