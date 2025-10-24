How to watch 2025 World Series: TV Schedule, streaming, game times

The Brief The 2025 World Series begins Friday, Oct. 24, featuring the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Toronto Blue Jays. All games will air on FOX and stream on FOX Sports platforms, including FOX ONE, the FOX Sports app and FOX Deportes. Fans in Arizona can watch every game live on FOX 10 Phoenix.



The Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Toronto Blue Jays in the 2025 World Series.

Keep reading for the complete 2025 World Series schedule and how to watch on TV and stream the games live.

World Series schedule 2025

The World Series will follow the traditional best-of-seven format, beginning Friday, Oct. 24. All games will air on FOX. Games 5, 6 and 7 will be played only if necessary.

All World Series games will be at 5:00 p.m. MST / 8:00 p.m. ET on FOX, Sportsnet TV in Canada and ESPN Radio. FOX pregame coverage begins each day at 4:00 p.m. MST / 7:00 p.m. ET.

Game 1: Friday, Oct. 24 (5:00 p.m. MST, FOX)

Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 25 (5:00 p.m. MST, FOX)

Game 3: Monday, Oct. 27 (5:00 p.m. MST, FOX)

Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 28 (5:00 p.m. MST, FOX)

Game 5: Wednesday, Oct. 29 (5:00 p.m. MST, FOX)*

Game 6: Friday, Oct. 31 (5:00 p.m. MST, FOX)*

Game 7: Saturday, Nov. 1 (5:00 p.m. MST, FOX)*

*If necessary

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the 2025 World Series?

The 2025 World Series is scheduled to begin on Friday, October 24, 2025.

How can I watch the World Series?

The 2025 World Series will air nationally on FOX. It will also be available on FOXSports.com, the FOX Sports App, FOX One and FOX Deportes.

How many games are in the World Series?

The World Series is a best-of-seven series. The first team to win four games is crowned champion.

Who won the 2024 World Series?

The Los Angeles Dodgers won the 2024 World Series, defeating the New York Yankees four games to one.

Who won the 2024 World Series MVP?

Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman earned 2024 World Series MVP honors. Freeman hit four home runs and drove in 12 runs during the series.

Where to find FOX 10 Phoenix

If you’re in the Phoenix area and looking to catch the Fall Classic and related coverage, here’s how you can watch:

FOX 10 Phoenix (KSAZ-TV, channel 10)

FOX ONE app (free 7-day trial)

FOX Sports app (with participating TV provider login)

You can find your local FOX station on livestreaming TV services like YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo and DIRECTV Stream.

*The games will not be streamed on fox10phoenix.com or the FOX Local app.

Looking ahead

The Dodgers will seek to defend their 2024 championship title as they enter the 2025 World Series against the Blue Jays. The team is aiming for its second consecutive championship and eighth overall in franchise history.