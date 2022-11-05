Mattress Mack gets $30M check from Caesars Sportsbook, largest payout in sport's betting history
On Thursday, Nov. 10, Mattress Mack was honored with a $30 million payout from Caesars Sportsbook.
Astros fan waits 36 hours in line to meet Jose Altuve following her final cancer treatment
Astros fan Liza Valverde chose not to ring the bell following her last cancer treatment, but instead, she rushed to be the first person in line to meet Altuve at his autograph signing. She also waited 36 hours in line to meet her favorite player.
Houston Astros parade live stream: Watch the celebration for World Series win
A massive crowd of fans lined the streets of Downtown Houston on Monday for a parade to celebrate the Astros' World Series win.
Houston Astros: Dusty Baker wins 1st World Series as manager
After 25 seasons as a big league skipper peppered with a couple of painful near-misses, the 73-year-old Baker finally made it all the way home when his Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 to win the title.
Man hit possibly by celebratory stray bullet after Astros World Series win
Investigators said the man was watching the end of the Astros game, when he felt something "like a hammer" hitting him in the back of his head.
Three-run homer blasts Astros to World Series win in game 6 vs. Phillies
The win also finally gets Dusty Baker his first title in his 25th season as a manager.
Mattress Mack is $75 million richer thanks to Houston Astros, largest sports bet payout
Houston's Mattress Mack has won $75 million thanks to the Houston Astros clinching the 2022 World Series.