World Series: Baseball fans all over the Phoenix area cheer on the Dodgers, Yankees

The Brief Baseball fans in Arizona are split on who they want to win the World Series. Some fans are cheering for the Diamondbacks' division rivals, the Dodgers, while others are rooting for the Yankees. Either way, the Diamondbacks CEO and President says the World Series is helping grow the sport and get his team pumped for next year's season.



Although the Arizona Diamondbacks didn't make it to this year's World Series, baseball fans in the Valley are watching, and many are divided on who they want to win.

The Los Angeles Dodgers just won their third straight game against the New York Yankees on Monday night.

Although it’s not the Diamondbacks in the World Series, President and CEO Derrick Hall said watching their division rival, the Dodgers, in that spot gives them more motivation.

"If we’re not going to be there, we’d hope it’s a team like the Dodgers who people are going to watch and follow because that is going to help us next year because we see them in the division more than we do most teams," Hall said.

Of course, there are both Dodgers and Yankees fans across parts of the Valley.

"Have some fun and make some grand slams," said Sebastian Contreras, a Yankees fan and little league baseball player.

It’s a split fan base, from kids to adults, the batting cages to the bars.

"I’m a big Shohei guy," Stephan Harding, a Dodgers fan, said.

Another Dodgers fan, Ramon Ruiz, said, "Freddie Freeman has been showing up."

But, Contreras is defending the Yankees since he can't cheer on the Diamondbacks.

"Diamondbacks are out for this year, but that means that we go for the Yankees," Contreras said.

Harding thinks the Dodgers have a few more games to play before they take the title.

"Dodgers in 7, Dodgers in 7," he said.

Some of the biggest stars in the game are playing in this year’s World Series.

"It’s building the popularity of our sport. I think the last couple years has really rebounded with a new rules, with the shortening of the game, with the excitement around the game and the star power," Hall said.

The Diamondbacks experienced it last year, they know what it’s like, and they want that feeling back.

"It’s definitely FOMO, especially after you taste it the year before," Hall said. "We want to get back. We can’t wait to get back. We have a good team. Watching it makes you want to get there even more."

There are more World Series ties to the Valley.

Yankees player Austin Wells was born in Scottsdale and played college baseball at the University of Arizona in Tucson.