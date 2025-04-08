Arizona weather forecast: Highs climbing into the 90s in Phoenix

Are you ready? The heat is coming!

The Brief Temps are heating up this week in Arizona. Triple digits are in the forecast this week in Phoenix. On Tuesday in the Valley, we'll see a high in the low-90s.



High temperatures climb into the low 90s on Tuesday and upper 90s on Wednesday and Thursday. By Friday, it appears likely the high temperature will reach the triple digits in Phoenix. In northern Arizona, temperatures will climb into the 70s in Flagstaff and surrounding areas.

The record high temperature on Friday, currently at 99 degrees, may be toppled. The record of 99 degrees on Saturday may be tied, too.

This time of year, the average high is actually around 84 degrees. The average first 100-degree day is around May 2.

No rain or snow in the immediate forecast. Instead, just dry and mostly sunny conditions will prevail this week.

