3 hurt in south Phoenix crash

Three people were hospitalized following a crash early Tuesday morning at a south Phoenix intersection.

What we know:

The crash happened just before 1:30 a.m. on April 8 near 19th Avenue and Vineyard Road.

The Phoenix Police Department says officers were investigating a car with a stolen license plate when the driver crashed into another vehicle.

Firefighters responded to the scene and pulled three people from the vehicles.

A woman and two men were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

No identities were released.

What they're saying:

"The adult male suspect driver was include [sic] in the hospital transport and will be booked into jail upon his release," Sgt. Brian Bower said.

