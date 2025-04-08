3 hurt in south Phoenix crash
PHOENIX - Three people were hospitalized following a crash early Tuesday morning at a south Phoenix intersection.
What we know:
The crash happened just before 1:30 a.m. on April 8 near 19th Avenue and Vineyard Road.
The Phoenix Police Department says officers were investigating a car with a stolen license plate when the driver crashed into another vehicle.
Firefighters responded to the scene and pulled three people from the vehicles.
A woman and two men were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
What we don't know:
No identities were released.
What they're saying:
"The adult male suspect driver was include [sic] in the hospital transport and will be booked into jail upon his release," Sgt. Brian Bower said.