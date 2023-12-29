Sports in 2023: A look back at FOX 10's most viewed stories

As we head into the new year, it's time to take a look back at the year in sports. Here's what stories captured your attention the most in 2023 on FOX10Phoenix.com.

Top 10 sports stories for 2023

1. Former Detroit Lion Jessie Lemonier dies at 25, team says

2. 2023 World Series schedule: When and where you can watch the Diamondbacks

3. Former Coyotes player threatened to kill Scottsdale officer's family, report says: 'Your bloodline is dead'

4. NFL will not resume Bills-Bengals game

5. Damar Hamlin's recovery is moving in 'a positive direction,' family rep says

6. Explainer: What happened to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin?

7. Arizona Cardinals hire Jonathan Gannon as new head coach

8. Super Bowl 2023: Chiefs overtake lead, defeat Eagles 38-35

9. New Arizona Coyotes arena plan? Well, about that...

10. Former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett dead after drowning in Florida: report

