Sports in 2023: A look back at FOX 10's most viewed stories

As we head into the new year, it's time to take a look back at the year in sports. Here's what stories captured your attention the most in 2023 on FOX10Phoenix.com.
Top 10 sports stories for 2023
1. Former Detroit Lion Jessie Lemonier dies at 25, team says
The Detroit Lions announced on Thursday that 25-year-old Jessie Lemonier, a linebacker who played for the team as recently as 2021, has died.
2. 2023 World Series schedule: When and where you can watch the Diamondbacks
The Arizona Diamondbacks are going to the World Series!
3. Former Coyotes player threatened to kill Scottsdale officer's family, report says: 'Your bloodline is dead'
Scottsdale Police say Galchenyuk was arrested on July 9 "related to charges of Private Property Hit and Run, Disorderly Conduct Failure to Obey, Resisting Arrest, Threatening or Intimidating."
4. NFL will not resume Bills-Bengals game
The NFL won't resume the Bills-Bengals game that was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field.
5. Damar Hamlin's recovery is moving in 'a positive direction,' family rep says
The family rep also clarified to ESPN that Damar Hamlin needed to be resuscitated only once – at the Bengals’ Paycor Stadium.
6. Explainer: What happened to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin?
The NFL officially suspended the game about one hour after Damar Hamlin collapsed. "It was fluid and things were changing by the minute," the NFL's executive vice president of football operations said.
7. Arizona Cardinals hire Jonathan Gannon as new head coach
The Cardinals announced on Feb. 14 that they hired former Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon as their new head coach. The Cardinals were the last team this season to fill their head-coaching vacancy.
8. Super Bowl 2023: Chiefs overtake lead, defeat Eagles 38-35
Patrick Mahomes — hobbling around on a hurt ankle — led the Chiefs downfield for the winning drive that was capped by Harrison Butker’s 27-yard field goal with 8 seconds left, sealing a 38-35 victory.
9. New Arizona Coyotes arena plan? Well, about that...
What first appeared to be an announcement from the Arizona Coyotes over their future arena plans following a failed vote turned out to be something quite different.
10. Former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett dead after drowning in Florida: report
Former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett has reportedly died at 35 after tragically drowning in Florida.
As we get ready for 2024, we are also taking a look at some of our top explainer stories on our website throughout 2023.
