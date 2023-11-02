Man arrested for running on field during Game 4 of World Series

A man who ran across Chase Field during Game 4 of the World Series on Tuesday night in downtown Phoenix has been arrested.

The incident was caught on video by Jordan Hamm of Sports360AZ. The man who ran on the field, 27-year-old Robert Neubert, was carried off by security personnel.

Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies booked Neubert in jail. He is accused of disorderly conduct and trespassing.

Three weeks ago, a man who ran across Chase Field during Game 3 of the NLDS was arrested.

Robert Neubert, 27, was arrested after running onto Chase Field during Game 4 of the World Series in downtown Phoenix. (Photos by Harry How/Getty Images and MCSO)

The Texas Rangers won the World Series on Wednesday night, beating the Diamondbacks in Game 5.