World Series Game 5 updates: D-backs look to avoid elimination vs. Rangers

The Arizona Diamondbacks are playing their last home game of the season at Chase Field on Wednesday, as they look to avoid elimination and extend the World Series.

The Rangers jumped out to a 10-0 lead on Tuesday night in Game 4. Arizona rallied late, but Texas was able to hang on and take a 3-1 lead in the series.

Game updates

PHOENIX, AZ - OCTOBER 30: Manager Torey Lovullo #17 of the Arizona Diamondbacks is greeted by players during the pre-game ceremony prior to Game 3 of the 2023 World Series between the Texas Rangers and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Monda (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images) Expand

First pitch is scheduled for 5:03 p.m. local time.

World Series Game 5 starting pitchers

Rangers: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (4-0, 3.52 ERA, 1.04 WHIP)

Diamondbacks: RHP Zac Gallen (2-2, 5.27 ERA, 1.50 WHIP)

D-backs batting order

Corbin Carroll, RF Ketel Marte, 2B Gabriel Moreno, C Christian Walker, 1B Tommy Pham, DH Lourdes Gurriel Jr., LF Alek Thomas, CF Evan Longoria, 3B Geraldo Perdomo, SS

Rangers batting order