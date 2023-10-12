Deputies arrest man who ran across Chase Field during D-backs' NLDS sweep over Dodgers

Maricopa County Sheriff's Deputies arrested a man who ran onto Chase Field on Wednesday night during the Arizona Diamondbacks' series-clinching win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 of the NLDS.

Jessie Marie, a Phoenix resident, took video showing the man running on the field. She says the incident happened during the 7th inning, right before the Dodgers scored their only runs of the game.

The man who ran on the field has been identified as 24-year-old Gabriel Holguin. As he ran and jumped up to the railing, apparently trying to get to the pool area, he slipped and fell. That's when security guards tackled him to the ground and escorted him off the field.

"Just a reminder that fans may not interfere with ball play or enter the field of play. Fans violating this rule are subject to immediate ejection and you will be arrested," the public address announcer could be heard saying during the incident.

Holguin was arrested and booked into jail. He is accused of trespassing and disorderly conduct.

With their win over the Dodgers, the D-backs advanced to the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2007. They will play either the Atlanta Braves or the Philadelphia Phillies for the right to go to the World Series.