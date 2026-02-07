Expand / Collapse search

Seen on TV: February 7

By
Published  February 7, 2026 7:00am MST
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
FOX 10 Phoenix

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Saturday, February 7, 2026

WM Phoenix Open

Hope on The Move 5K

Angry Crab Shack

Arizona Science Center

ALICE (in Wonderland)

  • Feb. 12-15
  • Ballet Arizona
  • 2835 E. Washington St.
  • Phoenix, AZ 85034
  • Tickets: $36–$172
  • https://balletaz.org

Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews