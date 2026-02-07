Seen on TV: February 7
WM Phoenix Open
- Through Feb. 8
- TPC Scottsdale
- 17020 Hayden Rd.
- Scottsdale, AZ 85255
- https://wmphoenixopen.com
- https://tpc.com/scottsdale
Hope on The Move 5K
- Feb. 7
- Fun Run: 8:15am
- 5K Run: 9:00am
- Dobson High School
- 1501 W. Guadalupe Rd.
- Mesa, AZ
- Registration is required
- https://www.hopeonthemove5k.org
Angry Crab Shack
- Multiple Arizona locations
- https://www.angrycrabshack.com
Arizona Science Center
- 600 E. Washington St.
- Phoenix, AZ 85004
- https://www.azscience.org
ALICE (in Wonderland)
- Feb. 12-15
- Ballet Arizona
- 2835 E. Washington St.
- Phoenix, AZ 85034
- Tickets: $36–$172
- https://balletaz.org
Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers
- Multiple Arizona locations
- https://www.coldbeers.com