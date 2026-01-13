Expand / Collapse search

D-backs acquire 3B Nolan Arenado from Cardinals

Updated  January 13, 2026 1:54pm MST
Nolan Arenado #28 of the St. Louis Cardinals wears a special best to commemorate 9/11 during a game against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at Busch Stadium on September 11, 2024, in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

    • The Arizona Diamondbacks acquired third baseman Nolan Arenado on Jan. 13 in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals.
    • As part of the deal, the D-backs sent pitcher Jack Martinez to the Cardinals.
    • Arenado is a career .282 hitter and has 353 homers.

PHOENIX - The Arizona Diamondbacks made a trade on Tuesday, acquiring third baseman Nolan Arenado from the St. Louis Cardinals.

In return, the D-backs sent pitcher Jack Martinez to the Cardinals. Arizona also received cash considerations in the trade.

Arenado reportedly waived his no-trade clause to come to Arizona.

The backstory:

Arenado, an eight-time All-Star and 10-time Gold Glove winner, spent the last five seasons in St. Louis before playing in Colorado. He's led the national league in home runs three times during his career.

Arenado is a career .282 hitter and has 353 homers over 13 seasons.

The Source: Information for this story was gathered from the Arizona Diamondbacks and a report from the Associated Press.

