D-backs acquire 3B Nolan Arenado from Cardinals

The Brief The Arizona Diamondbacks acquired third baseman Nolan Arenado on Jan. 13 in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals. As part of the deal, the D-backs sent pitcher Jack Martinez to the Cardinals. Arenado is a career .282 hitter and has 353 homers.



The Arizona Diamondbacks made a trade on Tuesday, acquiring third baseman Nolan Arenado from the St. Louis Cardinals.

In return, the D-backs sent pitcher Jack Martinez to the Cardinals. Arizona also received cash considerations in the trade.

Arenado reportedly waived his no-trade clause to come to Arizona.

The backstory:

Arenado, an eight-time All-Star and 10-time Gold Glove winner, spent the last five seasons in St. Louis before playing in Colorado. He's led the national league in home runs three times during his career.

