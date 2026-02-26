Alleged cartel smuggling scout arrested in Arizona mountains

article

The Brief U.S. Customs and Border Protection says agents arrested an alleged cartel smuggling scout in the Sierra Pinta Mountains near Yuma. CBP says scouts use mountain tops to track the movement of law enforcement.



What we know:

The unidentified suspect was found in the Sierra Pinta Mountains, southeast of Yuma. U.S. Customs and Border Protection says cartel scouts use mountain tops to track law enforcement movements.

"The Yuma Sector Targeting and Intelligence Division has been investigating cartel scouting activities responsible for the movement of illegal aliens through the Wellton Station area of responsibility," the agency said in a Feb. 25 news release. "The successful apprehension of the scout will disrupt the cartel’s ability to conduct reconnaissance and monitor the movement of Border Patrol and Air and Marine Operations assets in the area."

CBP says agents also found several items, including food and a solar panel, that they say indicates "an extended scouting mission."

Image 1 of 2 ▼ CBP says scouts use solar panels to charge batteries for surveillance and communications equipment. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

What they're saying:

"The arrest of this dangerous smuggler is a perfect example of a unified border enforcement team working together to achieve a successful law enforcement outcome," said Dustin Caudle, acting chief patrol agent. "These ruthless transnational criminal organizations have no regard for human life, and the dismantling of these cartel networks ensures a secure border that increases the safety of agents and our communities."

What's next:

CBP says the suspect was transported to the Wellton Station for processing and will be referred to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the State of Arizona for prosecution and removal proceedings.

"The subject is being charged with 8 U.S.C.1325 illegal entry, with potential enhancements for scouting at sentencing," CBP said.

Map of the Sierra Pinta Mountains