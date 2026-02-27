Mesa teen allegedly made terroristic threats: PD

The Brief A 15-year-old in Mesa is accused of terrorism and making a terroristic threat, according to police. The teen allegedly "made statements in online chat groups expressing intentions to carry out a shooting at a mosque and his school, specifically targeting Hispanic students." Extremist-related materials were found during a search of two homes associated with the teen.



Police say a 15-year-old in Mesa has been arrested for allegedly making what they describe as "racially motivated online threats to potentially carry out a mass casualty incident."

What we know:

Per a statement released on Feb. 27, the teen, who was not identified, was arrested at Dobson High School on Feb. 19. Police say the arrest did not cause disruptions to students or staff members.

Police say the investigation began on the night of Feb. 18, when they were notified by the FBI's Phoenix Field Office about the suspect.

"The FBI’s Domestic Terrorism Unit had been actively investigating the suspect since late January 2026 for making multiple online statements indicating he was in the Phoenix metropolitan area, which allowed the FBI Phoenix Domestic Terrorism squad to take more aggressive investigative action."

What we don't know:

Police did not identify the suspect by name.

Dig deeper:

According to police, the FBI notified Mesa Police for further action and potential criminal charges, after the suspect was identified as a student at Dobson High.

"Investigators learned the suspect allegedly made statements in online chat groups expressing intentions to carry out a shooting at a mosque and his school, specifically targeting Hispanic students. The suspect also allegedly posted photographs online of tactical gear and firearms," read a portion of Mesa Police's statement.

Once the suspect was taken into custody, Mesa Police detectives said they served a search warrants at two homes that were associated with the suspect.

"During the searches, detectives located items consistent with those depicted in the online posts, including tactical gear, a tomahawk, and extremist-related materials. Electronic devices were also seized as part of the ongoing investigation," read a portion of the statement. "Additional items recovered included airsoft-style rifles and a realistic handgun replica."

What's next:

Police said the suspect has been booked into the Durango Juvenile Detention Center. The teen is accused of making a terrorist threat and terrorism.

"At this time, there is no threat to Dobson High School or the surrounding community," Mesa Police officials wrote.