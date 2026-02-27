AZ man gets decades-long prison sentence for Christmas Day murder

The Brief 35-year-old Timothy Bell has been sentenced to 49 years in prison for the death of Tyler Cardiel. Cardiel was shot and killed on Christmas Day 2020.



The family of a young man murdered on Christmas Day 2020 finally has justice, as the person responsible for the death of Tyler Cardiel has been given a 49-year prison sentence.

What we know:

On Feb. 27, 35-year-old Timothy Bell was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the murder. He was also sentenced to 14 years for robbery, and 10 years for weapons misconduct. All terms run consecutively.

In January 2026, Bell pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree murder, robbery and weapons misconduct as part of a plea agreement.

The backstory:

On Christmas Eve 2020, Cardiel headed to work at a Circle K near 83rd Avenue and Indian School.

"It was his first Christmas away from us, so I was sad, and he was walking out the door and I looked at him and I was like 'you have to go?' and he was like 'I'm just going to work. I'll be back later,' and he turned around and gave me a hug," Cardiel's mother, Monique, recounted in 2022.

On Christmas Day, however, Cardiel never finished his walk back home. Monique said she knew something was wrong as texts and calls went unanswered. She looked for her son, only to find Phoenix Police officers and crime tape. Cardiel died from gunshot wounds.

Tyler Cardiel (left) and Timothy Bell (right)

Court documents say Timothy Bell was angry about his situation of homelessness in the rain and intended to shoot anyone he saw. That’s when Bell saw Cardiel walking and suddenly opened fire multiple times, killing the teen with a gun that he robbed someone of two days prior.

Dig deeper:

Bell's sentencing came nearly two years after a lengthy "Rule 11" process to determine if Bell was competent to stand trial. Bell's defense argued that he had brain damage after a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head before his arrest weeks after the murder.

By March 2024, the court ruled he was competent after three court-appointed doctors evaluated him.

The state originally intended to seek the death penalty against Bell, but they later withdrew the intent.

What Happened In Court:

Bell listened to several loved ones of Cardiel, who made emotional victim impact statements. They spoke about the kind of young man Cardiel was, and the man he would become if he were still alive. They talked about the truck he was saving up for and his love for Star Wars. Loved ones let the judge know how the Christmas holiday has become a reminder of pain.

"My son didn't deserve this, he deserved to live," said Monique. "And the way I see it I didn't just lose my son—his mom lost him as well because now he's going to be in trouble and gone."

"This is a tragic accident," Bell said. "I'm not the type of person that does this to innocent people. I'm definitely an intelligent Black man and bettering myself every day, but this is a tragic accident. I never meant this to happen to anybody."

What's next:

With time served, Bell could spend around 44 years in prison. He will be 79 years old.

What they're saying:

Officials with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office have released a statement on Bell's sentencing. It reads:

"Today, Timothy Bell was sentenced to 49 years in prison after pleading guilty to murder for shooting and killing a stranger on the street with a stolen firearm.

This was a senseless and violent act that took an innocent life and forever changed a family. Our hearts are with the victim’s loved ones as they continue to cope with the unimaginable loss of someone taken too soon.

This was initially a death penalty case. The office took into consideration the defendant’s significant mental health impairments and after careful review our office determined that the statutory and constitutional requirements for pursuing capital punishment could not be met in this case.

"After a long wait for accountability, today’s sentence delivers some justice for the victim and his family," said County Attorney Rachel Mitchell. "This was a completely unprovoked act of violence, and a 49-year prison term reflects the seriousness of this crime and the lasting harm it caused."

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office remains committed to protecting our community and seeking justice for victims and their families."