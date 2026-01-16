Man pleads guilty in 2020 Christmas Day murder of Circle K employee

The Brief Timothy Bell, 35, pleaded guilty this week to second-degree murder, robbery and weapons misconduct for the 2020 Christmas Day shooting of 18-year-old Tyler Cardiel. The state previously sought the death penalty for Bell, who killed Cardiel as the teenager walked home from work; sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 27.



A man charged in a 2020 Christmas Day killing in Phoenix has taken a plea deal.

What we know:

On Christmas Day 2020, 18-year-old Tyler Cardiel was walking home from an overnight shift at Circle K when he was shot and killed near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road.

Police said Bell, who was homeless, used a handgun he had stolen days before the shooting. Last March, Bell was deemed competent to stand trial following a mental evaluation.

Court filings confirm Timothy Bell, 35, pleaded guilty this week to second-degree murder, robbery and weapons misconduct.

The state had previously been seeking the death penalty.

Tyler Cardiel (left) Timothy Bell (right)

What's next:

Bell’s sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 27.

