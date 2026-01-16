Man pleads guilty in 2020 Christmas Day murder of Circle K employee
PHOENIX - A man charged in a 2020 Christmas Day killing in Phoenix has taken a plea deal.
What we know:
On Christmas Day 2020, 18-year-old Tyler Cardiel was walking home from an overnight shift at Circle K when he was shot and killed near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road.
Police said Bell, who was homeless, used a handgun he had stolen days before the shooting. Last March, Bell was deemed competent to stand trial following a mental evaluation.
Court filings confirm Timothy Bell, 35, pleaded guilty this week to second-degree murder, robbery and weapons misconduct.
The state had previously been seeking the death penalty.
Tyler Cardiel (left) Timothy Bell (right)
What's next:
Bell’s sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 27.