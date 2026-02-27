Tourists find 'blessing' in Arizona's winter heat wave

The Brief The Phoenix area is experiencing its first day of 90-degree temperatures of the year, a milestone that coincides with major tourism and spring training events. Local residents are urging visitors from cooler climates to prioritize hydration and sun protection as they attend outdoor festivals and hiking trails.



As the first day of 90 degrees or hotter arrives in the Valley, opinions are split: Some say it is too soon for the heat, while others are ready to warm up.

Local perspective:

The spike in temperature coincides with a peak travel season as visitors flock to Arizona for spring break, spring training, and the Extra Innings Festival. For those escaping harsh winters in the Midwest, the forecast is a welcome change.

"I absolutely love the heat, so bring it on," said one visitor. Another traveler noted that after a "freezing" stretch two weeks ago, they would take this weather any day of the week.

That sentiment was shared by a group from Cleveland who made the Desert Botanical Garden their first stop after landing Friday morning. Other visitors from Illinois and Minnesota spent the day hiking Hole in the Rock, describing the Arizona sunshine as a "blessing in disguise."

"We’ve been outside the whole time we were here, whether it was at the pool or sitting around the firepit last night enjoying the warmth," one hiker said.

A Hot Lineup:

In Tempe, music fans gathered at Tempe Beach Park for the Extra Innings Festival. While the lineup features plenty of country music and cowboy hats, some attendees—even those from desert climates—admitted the heat caught them off guard.

"It’s hot. It’s not even this hot in Vegas, so we’re a little scared," one festival-goer said.

Locals offered a consistent piece of advice for those unaccustomed to the Arizona sun: stay hydrated. One resident urged visitors to drink more water than they think they need, while others recommended a combination of constant water consumption, heavy sunscreen, and hats.

To combat the heat, festival organizers have provided free water refilling stations throughout the venue to help guests stay safe during the weekend’s performances.