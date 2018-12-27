Funnel cloud spotted as Valley deals with stormy day
A funnel cloud has been spotted over the Valley as rain and snow are expected to hit Arizona through Wednesday. A winter storm watch has been issued for areas in the White Mountains above 7,500 feet starting Monday afternoon.
Winter storm left trails wet and closed in North Scottsdale
Last week's wet weather means some trails in North Scottsdale are too wet and muddy to use. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.
Winter storm brought rain, hail to Valley
With unprecedented amounts of snowfall hitting all across Northern Arizona, some parts of the Valley saw rain and even hail on Thursday. FOX 10's Jennifer Auh and Marc Martinez report, in team coverage.
Payson residents head for grocery stores before the snowstorm
As a big winter storm heads for parts of Northern Arizona, people rushed to the grocery stores before they get snowed in. FOX 10's Anita Roman reports.
Valley residents gear up to go skiing
There's more snow in the forecast, which means Valley residents will use the long holiday weekend to hit the slopes. FOX 10's Carmen Blackwell reports.
Travelers escape to sunshine and warmth as second nor'easter hits east coast
Travelers from the northeast had no problem ditching the snow for some sunshine.
Snow, ice on highways as system crosses northern Arizona
Authorities report snow and icy conditions on northern Arizona highways as a storm system sweeps across the region.
Winter storm hits northern Arizona
Snow in the high country and rain in the valley! FOX 10's Marcy Jones and Cory McCloskey have a look at the winter weather hitting our state.