Arizona Snowbowl prepares for opening with fresh snowfall

Conditions are optimal at Arizona Snowbowl, where 3 inches of snow fell over the weekend, just in time for the ski season to begin.

With up to 12 more inches expected over the next two days, the staff is working to create a winter wonderland experience before opening day this Friday, kicking off the 2025-26 season.

What they're saying:

"It’s feeling like it’s winter. It’s cold. It’s gloomy out, and it’s feeling like winter is finally here," said Matt Schmidgall, owner of Ski Haus.

Team members are firing up the snow machines, dusting off the gondolas and preparing the lodges to host visitors who waited out the sweltering summer months.

"They are making snow as much as possible, throughout this whole entire week, whatever the temps will allow," said Angie Grubb, marketing manager for Arizona Snowbowl. "And as you can tell, thanks to this great storm system, we’ve had temps all day long today and all last night, and so they’re making as much snow as possible."

Winter retail shops are open, with skiers getting a head start on renting equipment. While the influx of tourists can be overwhelming to some locals, business owners welcome the volume of visitors, especially coming off last year's 185-day record-breaking ski season.

"We thrive off of any tourism that we can have come through here. Winter obviously to us, being a winter business, it means everything," Schmidgall said.

Snowbowl spent the summer clearing trees to improve runs and upgrading its snow-making system. To maintain the powder, they need low temperatures and low humidity, which is exactly what the two storm systems this week are expected to bring.

"We had a great storm yesterday, and throughout Sunday evening. And things are supposed to pick back up again tonight," Grubb said. "And so it’s nice sunny, blue bird day right now, but the next storm is rolling in in just a few hours."

What's next:

The Snowbowl opens Friday, Nov. 21. More information on the resort and tickets can be found by clicking here.