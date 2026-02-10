1 critically hurt in Apache Junction house fire

The Brief An adult was critically hurt in a mobile home fire on Feb. 10 near Goldfield Road and Superstition Boulevard. No firefighters were hurt. The cause of the fire is unknown.



One person has critical injuries after being rescued from a house fire early Tuesday morning in Apache Junction.

What we know:

The fire happened at around 4:47 a.m. on Feb. 10 at a mobile home park near Goldfield Road and Superstition Boulevard.

The Superstition Fire and Medical District says when crews got to the scene, they found heavy flames and began searching for victims. One adult was rescued from a mobile home and taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition.

No firefighters were hurt.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Map of where the fire happened