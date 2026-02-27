ICE detention center reportedly planned at former AZ state prison

article

The Brief There are reports that the Department of Homeland Security is looking at housing detainees at a facility in the Marana area. The facility has sat vacant since 2023. "There is still a formal process ahead, and no final contract has been signed," officials with the building's operator said.



Another ICE detention facility could be coming to Arizona, as the Department of Homeland Security is looking at housing detainees at a former state prison in Marana.

What we know:

The building had been operated by Management and Training Corporation (MTC), a company out of Utah, since 1994. It has been vacant since the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation & Reentry ended that contract in 2023 in an effort to save $15 million. The state of Arizona sold the former prison back to the Utah-based company last summer for $15 million after ending its contract in 2023.

On Wednesday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) published a public notice stating that it intends to award MTC a sole-source contract to operate the Marana detention facility. MTC says the "notice is not a contract award, and no final agreement has been made."

Big picture view:

Documents show ICE plans to hold 513 men at the facility, and provide administrative and support space for a staff of nearly 31 employees.

In a statement to FOX 10, MTC said:

"There is still a formal process ahead, and no final contract has been signed. If an agreement is finalized, our focus will remain on restoring good local jobs, supporting the Marana economy, and operating the facility with high standards of safety, professionalism, and dignity."

Local perspective:

Last month, Homeland Security purchased a warehouse in Surprise for $70 million near Sweetwater and Dysart Roads. It is planning a 1,500-bed ICE detention center at that site. City leaders and bipartisan Arizona members of Congress have demanded more information regarding that project.

Arizona Congressman Paul Gosar says DHS Secretary Kristi Noem informed him the site will be used for the intake and short-term transfer of people placed into removal proceedings. Gosar says the average length of stay would be about three to seven days before detainees are transferred to a larger detention center.

"I appreciate Secretary Noem’s willingness to work collaboratively with my office to ensure that this project is carried out responsibly, securely, and with full consideration for local communities," Gosar said in a statement.

The other side:

However, not everyone is in agreement. "We don't trust them. They are overcrowding everywhere and this facility in particular is a regional facility," said Brent Peak, co-chair of Northwest Valley Indivisible. "This is not about cleaning up crime in the streets of Surprise. This is about bringing in every undocumented immigrant that they can find throughout the state. We've been hearing for weeks now that some surge in ICE activity is coming and I believe it's dependent upon facilities like this opening, which is why we need to stop it."

Others express a more conflicted view of the situation. "Many people are just here looking for a better life for their family. They didn't do it the right way, but I understand the reason they're doing it," said Republican activist Lisa Everett. "America did leave the border open. Whether you like Joe Biden or not—and I did not—he practically sent out invitations to the world to come to america so we have people here we need to figure out what to do."

Meanwhile, security issues have already impacted the Surprise location. Last Saturday, the FBI says someone broke a window at the warehouse, started a small fire, and threw a propane tank into the building before fleeing. The sprinkler system extinguished the flames.

There is currently no description of the suspect, and the FBI told FOX 10 today there are no updates on that crime.

What's next:

The Surprise facility is expected to open sometime this year.