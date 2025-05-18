Merrill Kelly dominates with 11 K's as D-backs shut out Rockies for series win

article

Merrill Kelly delivered a masterful performance Sunday, striking out a season-high 11 and yielding only one hit across seven innings as the Arizona Diamondbacks shut out the Colorado Rockies 1-0.

Kelly Stays Consistent:

Ketel Marte provided the decisive run with a solo homer.

The Diamondbacks clinched the three-game series two games to one, keeping the Rockies from earning their first series win this year. Colorado's 8-38 mark is the worst start through 46 games for a major league team since 1901.

The lone hit off Kelly over seven innings came in the sixth, a hard grounder by Jordan Beck that skipped past Eugenio Suárez at third base for a double. The 36-year-old pitcher has been a model of consistency lately, giving up one run or none in five of his past seven outings.