D-backs star Ketel Marte's Scottsdale home burglarized, PD says

The Scottsdale home of Arizona Diamondbacks star Ketel Marte was burglarized on the night of July 15, the police department said.

What we know:

It happened near Shea Boulevard and Invergordon Road, the Scottsdale Police Department said.

"There were signs of forced entry into the residence and that numerous personal items and jewelry were stolen. No one was home when the crime occurred. The home was reported to belong to Diamondbacks player Ketel Marte. This is still an active investigation, and our Property Crimes Detectives are investigating the burglary," police said.

Marte was away for the MLB All-Star game in Atlanta, Georgia, when the burglary happened.

In June, Marte was in the headlines after he was brought to tears on the field at a game in Chicago against the White Sox. A fan had made a derogatory comment about Marte's late mother.

Not long after, fans rallied to support him, and voted the second baseman into the All-Star game.

What we don't know:

Police did not say the worth of the items that were stolen.

Map of the area where the burglary happened

What you can do:

Anyone with information about what happened can click here to submit a tip.