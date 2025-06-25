D-backs' Ketel Marte brought to tears after fan yelled something about his late mother

article

The Brief D-backs second baseman Ketel Marte was seen sobbing on the field during Arizona's 4-1 win over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo spoke about the incident after the game, confirming a fan yelled something at Marte about his mother, who died in a car accident in 2017.



Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte was in tears during Tuesday's game against the Chicago White Sox after a fan yelled a derogatory comment about Marte's late mother.

The backstory:

Marte’s mother, Elpidia Valdez, died in a car accident in the Dominican Republic in 2017, the Associated Press reported. Marte was seen visibly upset during a pitching change in the bottom of the seventh as D-backs' manager Torey Lovullo and shortstop Gerardo Perdomo consoled him.

The fan was ejected from the game and has reportedly been banned from Rate Field.

What they're saying:

D-backs manager Torey Lovullo spoke about the incident to reporters after the game.

‘It was a terrible moment. Fans are nasty, fans go too far sometimes," he said. "I love my players, and I’m going to protect them."

Marte homered in the first inning of the game. The Diamondbacks won, 4-1.

What's next:

Arizona will go for the three-game sweep in Chicago on Wednesday.