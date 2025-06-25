Expand / Collapse search

D-backs' Ketel Marte brought to tears after fan yelled something about his late mother

Updated  June 25, 2025 8:06am MST
Ketel Marte #4 of the Arizona Diamondbacks watches his solo home run during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on June 24, 2025, in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

The Brief

    • D-backs second baseman Ketel Marte was seen sobbing on the field during Arizona's 4-1 win over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night.
    • Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo spoke about the incident after the game, confirming a fan yelled something at Marte about his mother, who died in a car accident in 2017.

CHICAGO - Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte was in tears during Tuesday's game against the Chicago White Sox after a fan yelled a derogatory comment about Marte's late mother.

The backstory:

Marte’s mother, Elpidia Valdez, died in a car accident in the Dominican Republic in 2017, the Associated Press reported. Marte was seen visibly upset during a pitching change in the bottom of the seventh as D-backs' manager Torey Lovullo and shortstop Gerardo Perdomo consoled him.

The fan was ejected from the game and has reportedly been banned from Rate Field.

What they're saying:

D-backs manager Torey Lovullo spoke about the incident to reporters after the game.

‘It was a terrible moment. Fans are nasty, fans go too far sometimes," he said. "I love my players, and I’m going to protect them."

Marte homered in the first inning of the game. The Diamondbacks won, 4-1.

What's next:

Arizona will go for the three-game sweep in Chicago on Wednesday. 

The Source

  • Information for this story was gathered from post-game comments made by Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo, a report from the Associated Press on June 25, 2025, and an X post from ESPN reporter Jesse Rogers.

Arizona Diamondbacks