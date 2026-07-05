Phoenix community honors pregnant teen Zariah Dodd a year after murder

The Brief Community members gathered at Marivue Park in Phoenix to hold a memorial walk marking the one-year anniversary of the death of 16-year-old Zariah Dodd. Dodd was pregnant when she went missing on July 4, 2024, and was later found shot to death; 36-year-old Jurell Davis, the alleged father of the unborn child, faces numerous felony charges. The memorial event partnered with the organization 7th Dream Helping Hearts, founded by Shaniqua Hopkins, to connect struggling teen mothers with mentorship and support resources.



It has been a year since Zariah Dodd, 16, was killed in Phoenix.

Now community members want to help other struggling moms to know they are not alone. They held a walk on the morning of July 5 in Dodd's honor.

What they're saying:

"She was a daughter to us, she was a friend to many, she was a sister to many," Richilyn Fox, Dodd's foster mom, said.

Hundreds of community members gathered to remember and honor Dodd's life one year after the 16-year-old was found shot to death at Marivue Park in Phoenix.

"Pulling up today was hard. Kind of broke down in the car," Fox said.

Police say Dodd went missing back on July 4, 2024. She was pregnant. Jurell Davis, 36, is now facing numerous felony charges in connection with her death.

Police say Davis was the father of her unborn child.

"She loved to make everybody else smile even if she couldn’t make herself smile. She loved to make other people feel good about themselves even if she couldn’t make herself feel good about herself," Fox said.

Big picture view:

Sunday's walk not only honors Dodd’s memory, but also works to help other young moms and moms-to-be who are struggling.

"So I was in foster care from about nine months old up until I was 15, when I was returned home to my mom, who still didn’t want me at that time. I got pregnant at 15 and, as a teen, moved from foster home to foster home, group home to group home," said Shaniqua Hopkins, founder of 7th Dream Helping Hearts.

Hopkins works with girls like Dodd through her organization, 7th Dream Helping Hearts.

"We mentor pregnant and parenting teens. We hold lunches, help them learn, help eliminate barriers while they’re going toward their path to self-sufficiency," Hopkins said.

Organizers want to prevent other girls from enduring the same pain, helping them to know there is help and there is hope.

"I would like to say that you have the resources here. People who will care for you love you, don’t feel like you need to shy away. You matter, your dreams matter and the baby on the inside of you matters as well," Fox said.