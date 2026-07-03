Woman bicyclist dead following crash in Phoenix: PD

The Brief Phoenix Police have identified a 60-year-old who died following a crash on July 2. The crash happened in the area of 35thg Avenue and Bethany Home Road. "The driver was evaluated for impairment, and no signs of impairment were observed," police wrote.



Phoenix Police have identified a woman who died following a crash on July 2.

What we know:

According to a statement released on the morning of July 3, the crash happened in the area of 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

"Witnesses reported the truck struck the bicyclist and remained at the scene," read a portion of the statement. "The woman was pronounced deceased on scene.'

The woman was identified by police as 60-year-old Jennifer Lam.

Dig deeper:

Investigators say Lam had been riding her bicycle, and was headed west on the sidewalk along Bethany Home Road when the driver of a truck "collided with her as he was exiting a business."

"The driver was evaluated for impairment, and no signs of impairment were observed," read a portion of the statement.

What's next:

Police say an investigation remains ongoing.

Area where the crash happened