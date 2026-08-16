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Police hunt for killer after 29-year-old stabbed in midnight slaying outside boarded-up Phoenix Arby's

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published August 16, 2026 3:01 PM MST
Published August 16, 2026 3:01 PM MST
article

A closed Arby's at 24th Avenue and Thomas Road in Phoenix on Sunday afternoon, where 29-year-old Lonnie Shepherd Jr. was killed in a late-night stabbing. (FOX 10)

The Brief

    • Lonnie Shepherd Jr., 29, died at a local hospital after being stabbed late Saturday night during an argument outside a closed fast-food restaurant near 24th Avenue and Thomas Road.
    • Phoenix homicide detectives have not yet identified a suspect or made any arrests following the late-night altercation.
    • Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Phoenix Police Department or submit an anonymous tip through Silent Witness.

PHOENIX - Phoenix police are searching for an unidentified suspect after a 29-year-old man was stabbed to death late Saturday night outside a closed fast-food restaurant near 24th Avenue and Thomas Road.

What we know:

Officers responded to the area just before midnight on Aug. 15 following reports of a stabbing. When they arrived, police found Lonnie Shepherd Jr. lying on the ground outside the building with at least one stab wound. Phoenix Fire Department personnel transported Shepherd to a local hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Police believe Shepherd got into an argument with an unknown person near the permanently closed Arby's before the dispute escalated into violence. Homicide and night detectives responded to process the scene, gather physical evidence and search for potential witnesses.

What we don't know:

No suspect has been identified, and no arrests have been made as investigators work to determine what led to the encounter.

READ MORE: Armed killer on the run in Casa Grande, police say

What you can do:

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact the Phoenix Police Department or submit an anonymous tip to Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (480-837-8446) for Spanish speakers.

Map of where the homicide occurred:

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from the Phoenix Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyPhoenixNews