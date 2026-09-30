Man arrested for alleged child sex crimes, police say
SURPRISE, Ariz. - A man accused of multiple child sex crimes has been arrested.
What we know:
Surprise police say 37-year-old Corey Pattakos was arrested on Sept. 29 "following an extensive investigation into alleged sexual offenses involving a minor."
"During the investigation, detectives served search warrants and conducted an extensive review of physical and digital evidence. Based on the investigation, detectives identified Pattakos as a suspect and took him into custody," police said.
Corey Pattakos (Maricopa County Superior Court; MCSO)
Pattakos was booked into jail on a $500,000 bond. He's accused of sexual exploitation of a minor, sexual conduct with a minor, aggravated luring of a minor for sexual exploitation, and luring of a minor for sexual exploitation.
What you can do:
Police say their investigation is ongoing, and they are working to identify anyone else who may have been a victim of Pattakos.
Anyone with information should call police at 623-222-TIPS, or send an email to crimetips@surpriseaz.gov.
The Source: Information for this story was gathered from a Sept. 30, 2026, X post by the Surprise Police Department.