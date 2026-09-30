Man arrested for alleged child sex crimes, police say

The Brief Corey Pattakos, 37, was arrested on Sept. 29 for alleged child sex crimes. Police say Pattakos was arrested "following an extensive investigation into alleged sexual offenses involving a minor." Pattakos was booked into jail on a $500,000 bond.



A man accused of multiple child sex crimes has been arrested.

What we know:

Surprise police say 37-year-old Corey Pattakos was arrested on Sept. 29 "following an extensive investigation into alleged sexual offenses involving a minor."

"During the investigation, detectives served search warrants and conducted an extensive review of physical and digital evidence. Based on the investigation, detectives identified Pattakos as a suspect and took him into custody," police said.

Corey Pattakos (Maricopa County Superior Court; MCSO)

Pattakos was booked into jail on a $500,000 bond. He's accused of sexual exploitation of a minor, sexual conduct with a minor, aggravated luring of a minor for sexual exploitation, and luring of a minor for sexual exploitation.

What you can do:

Police say their investigation is ongoing, and they are working to identify anyone else who may have been a victim of Pattakos.

Anyone with information should call police at 623-222-TIPS, or send an email to crimetips@surpriseaz.gov.