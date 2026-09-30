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Man arrested for alleged child sex crimes, police say

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Updated September 30, 2026 12:18 PM MST Published September 30, 2026 11:15 AM MST
Surprise PD makes sex crimes arrest
Surprise PD makes sex crimes arrest

Surprise PD makes sex crimes arrest

Police in Surprise have arrested a man on child sex crimes charges involving a minor, and detectives are working to identify any other possible victims.

The Brief

    • Corey Pattakos, 37, was arrested on Sept. 29 for alleged child sex crimes.
    • Police say Pattakos was arrested "following an extensive investigation into alleged sexual offenses involving a minor."
    • Pattakos was booked into jail on a $500,000 bond.

SURPRISE, Ariz. - A man accused of multiple child sex crimes has been arrested.

What we know:

Surprise police say 37-year-old Corey Pattakos was arrested on Sept. 29 "following an extensive investigation into alleged sexual offenses involving a minor."

"During the investigation, detectives served search warrants and conducted an extensive review of physical and digital evidence. Based on the investigation, detectives identified Pattakos as a suspect and took him into custody," police said.

Corey Pattakos (Maricopa County Superior Court; MCSO)

Pattakos was booked into jail on a $500,000 bond. He's accused of sexual exploitation of a minor, sexual conduct with a minor, aggravated luring of a minor for sexual exploitation, and luring of a minor for sexual exploitation.

What you can do:

Police say their investigation is ongoing, and they are working to identify anyone else who may have been a victim of Pattakos.

Anyone with information should call police at 623-222-TIPS, or send an email to crimetips@surpriseaz.gov.

The Source: Information for this story was gathered from a Sept. 30, 2026, X post by the Surprise Police Department.

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