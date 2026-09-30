2026 Election: Arizona Secretary of State candidates set for debate

The Brief Democratic incumbent Adrian Fontes and his Republican challenger, Alex Kolodin, face off in an Arizona Secretary of State debate at 6 p.m. on Sept. 30. Fontes and Kolodin have already debated, clashing over Arizona election rules on Aug. 31. Election Day is on Tuesday, Nov. 3.



The Democratic and Republican Arizona Secretary of State candidates will face off in a debate on the evening of Sept. 30.

Who is taking part in the debate?

Adrian Fontes

Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes during a YouTube stream on Election Day 2024

Fontes served as Maricopa County Recorder before being elected to Secretary of State in 2022. In that election, Fontes defeated Republican Mark Finchem. He ran unopposed in the July primary election.

What they're saying:

Fontes says he has been fighting for justice and democracy for his entire career.

"As Secretary of State, Adrian has delivered on key promises to Arizona voters. He has enforced Arizona’s voter ID laws and kept voter rolls up-to-date. He prioritized election security by hosting first-of-their-kind tabletop exercises across the state to prepare election officials for AI-driven threats and deepfakes. To proactively address these modern risks, he established the Artificial Intelligence and Election Security Advisory Committee, which identifies opportunities and threats associated with AI in elections. His leadership has earned national excellence, including the prestigious 'Clearie' Award from the U.S. Election Assistance Commission for three consecutive years (2023–2025) for innovations in election administration and security," read a statement on Fontes' campaign website.

The statement continues: "Secretary Fontes has also been a steadfast defender of vote-by-mail, a trusted system used by over 80% of Arizonans. He has successfully protected Arizonans’ private data from illegal demands, winning in court against the Trump Administration. Additionally, he has focused on improving business services by cutting red tape and reducing wait times for critical services, allowing Arizona’s business community to thrive."

Alex Kolodin

Alex Kolodin (Arizona State Legislature)

Kolodin is a Republican member of the state House of Representatives who represents District 3 in Arizona. He defeated Gina Swoboda in the July primary election.

What they're saying:

According to his campaign website, Kolodin is an election lawyer who has been practicing election law in Arizona for over a decade.

"In 2014, as a rookie lawyer, Alex litigated one of the first cases that established that election-related metadata stored on central count computers was a public record. In 2020, Adrian Fontes tried to give an illegal instruction to every person who voted by mail in Maricopa County. Alex took him to the Arizona Supreme Court and not only won the case, but won the right for every Arizona voter to challenge unlawful acts by elections officials. In 2024, when Adrian Fontes refused to comply with his obligations under the National Voter Registration Act, Alex took him to court and won again."

Have Fontes and Kolodin debated in the past?

Yes. In August, the Secretary of State candidates clashed over election safety, legal battles, and mail-in voting rules during an Arizona PBS debate.

Are there any other Secretary of State candidates?

Yes. Green Party candidate, Duwayne Collier, is on the November ballot, but he is not participating in this debate, according to the Citizens Clean Elections Commission.

It should also be noted that on the Arizona Green Party's website, Collier's Secretary of State candidacy is listed as "actively opposed."

Who is organizing the debate?

The Citizens Clean Elections Commission is the official debate sponsor.

What time is the debate?

The debate is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 30.

When is the general election?

Per the Arizona Secretary of State's Office website, the general election will take place on Nov. 3, 2026, and the deadline to register to vote in that election is Oct. 5.

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What you can do:

To register as a voter, you can visit the Secretary of State's website.