TikTok streamer, twin bro busted in underage prostitution sting at Goodyear dog park

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The Brief Twin brothers Teontrae and Tentraveon Cowan were arrested in Goodyear after allegedly trying to recruit an undercover officer posing as a 17-year-old girl into prostitution. Court documents say the duo demanded a $2,000 upfront fee, set a $1,500 daily quota and promised trips to Las Vegas before being taken into custody at a local dog park. Both 23-year-olds face felony charges including attempted child sex trafficking and are currently held on $25,000 cash-only bonds.



Two 23-year-old identical twin brothers from Avondale are behind bars after police say they tried to recruit who they believed to be a 17-year-old girl into a child sex trafficking ring, promising her "royalty" treatment while demanding thousands of dollars in fees and daily quotas.

What we know:

Teontrae Cowan and Tentraveon Cowan were arrested on Thursday afternoon at a Goodyear park after allegedly orchestrating an undercover sting operation via social media. Both brothers now face serious felony charges, including attempted child sex trafficking, attempted inducement to prostitution, attempted receiving earnings of a prostitute and attempted enticement for prostitution.

The backstory:

According to court documents filed in Maricopa County Superior Court, the twins unprovokedly messaged an undercover Instagram account depicting a 17-year-old girl engaged in prostitution. Over the course of a daylong exchange, police say the brothers tried to coerce the teenager to work for them, telling her, "U follow instruction n my lead u gon get treated like royalty," while instructing her to pay a $2,000 upfront "choose up fee" through CashApp to "elevate." When asked about two men appearing on the payment profile, they responded, "N thts my twin brother... w me always," adding that she would learn to tell them apart once she was around them enough.

‘Sugar daddy event’

Investigators detailed how the brothers outlined strict conditions for her alleged exploitation, demanding a $1,500 nightly quota and warning her that they would maintain total control over her finances. The documents say the brothers promised to take her on trips to California and Las Vegas for a "sugar daddy event," assuring her they would cover basic necessities like food, clothes and shelter, but warned she would be "cut" if she tried to withhold any earnings.

The arrests:

Police say the scheme came to a halt when the brothers agreed to meet the teenager in person at Goodyear Community Park. Law enforcement surveillance units tracked the duo leaving their Avondale home in a silver Dodge Charger, airing up a tire with an air compressor before making stops at two incorrect Goodyear parks while messaging updates to the undercover officer. When they arrived the designated dog park location, officers moved in and took both men into custody.

What they're saying:

During a police interview, Teontrae Cowan reportedly admitted that both he and his brother actively messaged the account and intended to take all of the teenager's earnings under the guise of helping her buy a car and house. He further revealed they had previously engaged in a similar arrangement with another girl in California known only as "Star." Teontrae also claimed his primary legal employment was as a TikTok live streamer making up to $5,000 a month, while Tentraveon Cowan exercised his right to remain silent.

What's next:

A Maricopa County judge set bail for each brother at a $25,000 cash-only bond, ordering that neither defendant have contact with minors or access the internet if released. Both Teontrae and Tentraveon Cowan are scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 5.

Map of where police arrested the twins: