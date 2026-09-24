Valley mansion tied to alleged Medicaid fraud; 'Home Improvement' star arrested l Morning News Brief

From a Valley mansion tied to alleged Medicaid fraud, to Kyrsten Sinema's home damaged, and a former child star arrested, here are your top stories for September 24, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Peoria man flaunts wealth, faces 11 counts in AHCCCS fraud case

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2. ‘Tylenol Murders’ cold case heats up with possible connection to poisoning death

3. Ex-bodyguard accused of trashing former Arizona Senator's home

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4. White House removes 750,000 Obamacare accounts

5. ‘Home Improvement’ star arrested