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Valley mansion tied to alleged Medicaid fraud; 'Home Improvement' star arrested l Morning News Brief

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Morning Brief
Published September 24, 2026 9:57 AM MST
Published September 24, 2026 9:57 AM MST

From a Valley mansion tied to alleged Medicaid fraud, to Kyrsten Sinema's home damaged, and a former child star arrested, here are your top stories for September 24, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Peoria man flaunts wealth, faces 11 counts in AHCCCS fraud case

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A look at the $5.5M Peoria mansion bought with alleged Medicaid fraud
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A look at the $5.5M Peoria mansion bought with alleged Medicaid fraud

A federal indictment accuses Maurice Williams of billing the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System for $33 million for services never provided, using the funds to buy a $5 million mansion and a Rolls-Royce.

2. ‘Tylenol Murders’ cold case heats up with possible connection to poisoning death

3. Ex-bodyguard accused of trashing former Arizona Senator's home

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Kyrsten Sinema's ex-bodyguard accused of causing $200,000 damage to her Cave Creek home
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Kyrsten Sinema's ex-bodyguard accused of causing $200,000 damage to her Cave Creek home

A former bodyguard to ex-Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema faces a criminal charge for allegedly causing more than $200,000 in damage to her Cave Creek home.

4. White House removes 750,000 Obamacare accounts

5. ‘Home Improvement’ star arrested

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'Home Improvement' star Jonathan Taylor Thomas arrested for alleged public intoxication, resisting deputy
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'Home Improvement' star Jonathan Taylor Thomas arrested for alleged public intoxication, resisting deputy

The former 'Home Improvement' child star was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by police in California.

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