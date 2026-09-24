Valley mansion tied to alleged Medicaid fraud; 'Home Improvement' star arrested l Morning News Brief

From a Valley mansion tied to alleged Medicaid fraud, to Kyrsten Sinema's home damaged, and a former child star arrested, here are your top stories for September 24, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.
1. Peoria man flaunts wealth, faces 11 counts in AHCCCS fraud case
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A federal indictment accuses Maurice Williams of billing the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System for $33 million for services never provided, using the funds to buy a $5 million mansion and a Rolls-Royce.
2. ‘Tylenol Murders’ cold case heats up with possible connection to poisoning death
3. Ex-bodyguard accused of trashing former Arizona Senator's home
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A former bodyguard to ex-Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema faces a criminal charge for allegedly causing more than $200,000 in damage to her Cave Creek home.
4. White House removes 750,000 Obamacare accounts
5. ‘Home Improvement’ star arrested
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The former 'Home Improvement' child star was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by police in California.