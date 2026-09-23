2026 Election: Arizona Attorney General debate features Kris Mayes, Warren Petersen

The Brief Two candidates running for Arizona Attorney General will participate in a debate hosted by the Citizens Clean Elections Commission on Sept. 23 at 6 p.m. MST. Democratic incumbent Kris Mayes and Republican Senate President Warren Petersen are facing off ahead of the general election. The general election is scheduled for Nov. 3, 2026, with a voter registration deadline of Oct. 5.



Two people who are vying to become Arizona's Attorney General are taking part in a debate on Sept. 23 at 6 p.m. MST, and here's what to know.

What is the Attorney General's role?

According to the Citizens Clean Elections Commission, the Attorney General gives advice to state agencies and enforces consumer protection, civil rights, environmental, criminal, and other laws for Arizona.

Who is taking part in the debate?

Arizona's current AG, Democrat Kris Mayes, is debating Republican candidate Warren Petersen.

Kris Mayes (Democrat)

Mayes, who is seeking reelection, emphasizes her work fighting for working families, public safety, affordability, and rural Arizona. On her campaign website, Mayes also required utilities to produce more clean and efficient energy, while working to preserve the state's water resources.

Consumer Protection and Affordability: Intervened against utility rate hikes, blocked the Kroger-Albertsons merger to protect grocery prices, and sued to overturn illegal tariffs, saving families $1,500 annually.

Public Safety and Anti-Fraud: Partnered with law enforcement to seize 27 million fentanyl pills and reduced fraudulent Medicaid billing by 92%.

Rural and Resource Defense: Sued foreign mega-farms to protect local groundwater and hosted over 50 town halls across all 15 counties.

Taxpayer Savings: Won federal lawsuits that saved $1.5 billion in funding for programs like Head Start and Meals on Wheels, with a 2–0 record at the U.S. Supreme Court.

Growing up in Prescott, Mayes began her career as a journalist before being elected to the Arizona Corporation Commission, where she created thousands of jobs and helped consumers save billions.

"It’s critical to reelect me as your Attorney General, so I can keep protecting Arizona families and making life more affordable in Arizona," Mayes said.

Kris Mayes, Arizona's attorney general, outside the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC on Nov. 5, 2025. (File photo by Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Warren Petersen (Republican)

Senate President Warren Petersen, who is looking to unseat Mayes, points to over a decade of legislative and legal experience. His run for Attorney General is to refocus the office on fighting crime, rooting out fraud, upholding the Constitution, and protecting Arizonans' rights, according to his campaign website.

Law Enforcement Endorsements: The only candidate backed by Arizona’s largest police organizations, citing a commitment to public safety and tough-on-crime policies.

Legal and Legislative Leadership: Over a decade of experience as Senate President and Judiciary Chairman, stepping in to manage over 130 cases and amicus briefs to defend state laws.

Constitutional and Judicial Wins: Successfully advocated for the Save Women’s Sports Act up to the U.S. Supreme Court and led legal actions to protect borders and curb sex offenders.

Government Accountability: Vows to restore nonpartisan integrity to the office, arguing against political decision-making and environmental policies that raise consumer costs.

Petersen is a third-generation Gilbert resident, serving in the Arizona Legislature since 2012. He has served as House Majority Leader, Rules Chair, Judiciary Chair, and an Ethics Committee member. Petersen has fought for fiscally conservative policies, religious freedom, Second Amendment protections, and crime victims’ rights.

"Already leading a major branch of government, I have the legal experience, leadership, and judgment to be Attorney General on day one. I respectfully ask for your vote," Petersen said.

State Senator Warren Petersen, a Republican from Arizona and attorney general candidate, speaks during a campaign event for Representative Andy Biggs, a Republican from Arizona and gubernatorial candidate, not pictured, at Marantha Christian Center i Expand

Who is organizing the debate?

The Citizens Clean Elections Commission is the official debate sponsor.

When is the general election?

Per the Arizona Secretary of State's Office website, the general election will take place on Nov. 3, 2026, and the deadline to register to vote in that election is Oct. 5.

What you can do:

To register as a voter, you can visit the Secretary of State's website. For additional voter information, click here.