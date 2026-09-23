2026 Election debate: AZ Treasurer candidates Nick Mansour, Elijah Norton set to face off

The Brief Democrat Nick Mansour and Republican Elijah Norton will face off in a debate for Arizona state treasurer on Wednesday, Sept. 23, at 4 p.m. MST. The state treasurer oversees state financial assets, offers investment management for local governments, and serves as sole trustee of the Permanent Land Endowment. Organized by the Citizens Clean Elections Commission, the debate comes ahead of the Nov. 3, 2026, general election, with voter registration closing Oct. 5.



The two candidates running to become Arizona's next treasurer are gearing up for a debate on Wednesday, Sept. 23.

The debate begins at 4 p.m. MST.

What is the treasurer's role?

As the state’s chief banking and investment agency, the Arizona Office of the State Treasurer oversees state financial assets, offers investment management for local governments, and serves as the sole trustee of the Permanent Land Endowment.

Currently, Republican Kimberly Yee is serving as the state's 36th treasurer. She's running to become Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction after defeating incumbent Tom Horne in the Republican primary.

Who is taking part in the debate?

Democrat Nick Mansour and Republican Elijah Norton are facing off in the debate.

Nick Mansour (Democrat)

An Arizona native, entrepreneur, husband, and father of four, Mansour previously founded a leading nursing school to help address the state’s healthcare worker shortage.

Mansour says he's running for state treasurer to safeguard taxpayer dollars, eliminate government waste, and invest responsibly. He says rather than using the office as a political stepping stone, he aims to strengthen Arizona’s economy and support public education to ensure local families thrive.

Elijah Norton (Republican)

Phoenix businessman, Norton, a Republican running for treasurer, says he plans to bring private-sector financial discipline to state public funds.

Norton, who built an Arizona-headquartered finance and insurance firm from $1,000 in savings, previously served as treasurer for the Arizona Republican Party, where he oversaw budgeting, auditing, and fiscal compliance.

If elected, Norton says he pledges to reject environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategies, focus on maximizing investment returns, and eliminate waste in state financial management.

Who is organizing the debate?

The Citizens Clean Elections Commission is the official debate sponsor.

When is the general election?

The general election will take place on Nov. 3, 2026, and the deadline to register to vote in that election is Oct. 5.

What you can do:

To register as a voter, you can visit the Secretary of State's website. For additional voter information, click here.